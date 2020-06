Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Great looking two story Townhome in Summit Park. Home features dual master suites, large kitchen open to a large living room and a separate eating area. Located by greenbelt, walking distance to the community pool and club house. Front patio for privacy with fruits trees: Guava, Loquat, Peach & Lemon. Garage attached, inside laundry and extra parking space. Additional parking in front side and back of the unit. Home located near freeway, shopping and schools.