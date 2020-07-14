Barcelona, Palm Lane & Seville Apartment Homes

Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: Barcelona 1: $300, Palm Lane 1: $300, Seville 1: $300, Barcelona 2: $400, Palm Lane 2: $400, Seville 2: $400, Seville 3: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 deposit per pet.
limit: 2
rent: $40 monthly pet rent per pet.
restrictions: Under 35 lbs. Breed Restrictions Include: Afghan Hound, Akita, Australian Cattle Dog, Basenji, Basset Hound, Bedlington Terrier, Bernese, Bloodhound, Boxer, Chow Chow, Dalmatian, Doberman, Elkhound, Fox Hound, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Greyhound, Husky, Keeshond, Malamute, Mastiff, Pit Bull, Pointer, Rottweiler, Saint Bernard, Saluki, Weimaraner.