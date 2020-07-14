All apartments in Anaheim
Last updated July 14 2020 at 2:25 PM

Barcelona, Palm Lane & Seville Apartment Homes

1640 W Ball Road · (325) 313-3457
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1640 W Ball Road, Anaheim, CA 92802
West Anaheim

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Barcelona, Palm Lane & Seville Apartment Homes.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
carport
courtyard
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
package receiving
PLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE YOUR IN-PERSON OR VIRTUAL TOUR!

Barcelona, Palm Lane, and Seville Apartment Homes are three separate communities that are closely linked and nestled amidst trees, trails, and wildlife, making it the perfect hideaway to call your home. Our ideal location places you in the heart of Anaheim, California with easy accessibility to the 5, 57 and 91 Freeways, Disneyland, Angel's Stadium, Honda Center, Downtown Disney and Anaheim GardenWalk. With seven spacious and unique floor plans to choose from, finding a luxurious home to call your own has never been easier! We continually strive to create a home for our residents that resonates ease, convenience, and value. Welcome home to Barcelona, Palm Lane & Seville Apartment Homes!

*Floor plan availability and pricing subject to change. Square footage and/or room dimensions are approximations and may vary between individual apartment units. Western National Property Management; CalDRE LIC #00838846

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.7x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: Barcelona 1: $300, Palm Lane 1: $300, Seville 1: $300, Barcelona 2: $400, Palm Lane 2: $400, Seville 2: $400, Seville 3: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 deposit per pet.
limit: 2
rent: $40 monthly pet rent per pet.
restrictions: Under 35 lbs. Breed Restrictions Include: Afghan Hound, Akita, Australian Cattle Dog, Basenji, Basset Hound, Bedlington Terrier, Bernese, Bloodhound, Boxer, Chow Chow, Dalmatian, Doberman, Elkhound, Fox Hound, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Greyhound, Husky, Keeshond, Malamute, Mastiff, Pit Bull, Pointer, Rottweiler, Saint Bernard, Saluki, Weimaraner.
Parking Details: Reserved parking spaces and carports.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Barcelona, Palm Lane & Seville Apartment Homes have any available units?
Barcelona, Palm Lane & Seville Apartment Homes doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does Barcelona, Palm Lane & Seville Apartment Homes have?
Some of Barcelona, Palm Lane & Seville Apartment Homes's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Barcelona, Palm Lane & Seville Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Barcelona, Palm Lane & Seville Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Barcelona, Palm Lane & Seville Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Barcelona, Palm Lane & Seville Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Barcelona, Palm Lane & Seville Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Barcelona, Palm Lane & Seville Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Barcelona, Palm Lane & Seville Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
No, Barcelona, Palm Lane & Seville Apartment Homes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Barcelona, Palm Lane & Seville Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Barcelona, Palm Lane & Seville Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Barcelona, Palm Lane & Seville Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, Barcelona, Palm Lane & Seville Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Barcelona, Palm Lane & Seville Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Barcelona, Palm Lane & Seville Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
