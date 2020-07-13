4700 E McKinnon Dr, Anaheim, CA 92807 Anaheim Hills
Price and availability
2 Bedrooms
Unit 706C · Avail. Jul 18
$2,290
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1550 sqft
Unit 702D · Avail. Aug 14
$2,395
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lakeview Manor.
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
We are an apartment community in Anaheim, California offering two and three bedroom townhouses. Our amenities include fireplaces, garages, and washer/dryer hookups. We would be happy to answer any questions or concerns you may have to make your moving transition as smooth as possible.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee:
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions: Breed Restrictions Apply
Dogs
deposit: $500
rent: $50
Cats
deposit: $250
rent: $25
Parking Details: Units come with attached 2 car garage.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Lakeview Manor have any available units?
Lakeview Manor has 2 units available starting at $2,290 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does Lakeview Manor have?
Some of Lakeview Manor's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lakeview Manor currently offering any rent specials?
Lakeview Manor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lakeview Manor pet-friendly?
Yes, Lakeview Manor is pet friendly.
Does Lakeview Manor offer parking?
Yes, Lakeview Manor offers parking.
Does Lakeview Manor have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Lakeview Manor offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Lakeview Manor have a pool?
No, Lakeview Manor does not have a pool.
Does Lakeview Manor have accessible units?
No, Lakeview Manor does not have accessible units.