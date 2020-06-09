All apartments in Anaheim
833 S Lemon St Unit B.
833 S Lemon St Unit B
833 S Lemon St Unit B

833 S Lemon St · No Longer Available
Location

833 S Lemon St, Anaheim, CA 92805
The Colony

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious 2Bd 2Ba Back House w/ a Bonus Room in Anaheim - **MOVE IN SPECIAL - $500 OFF OF 1ST MONTH'S RENT**

Check out this great 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=KunoFxokFNg&brand=0

Check out this Video Walk Thru Tour: https://youtu.be/Bb7uCiBjgqc

Move in Ready! This spacious single level 2 bed 2 bath, back house is a true must see! This unit is entirely detached with private side gate entry. Completely fenced off from front house. This home is flooded with natural light, it really makes for a spacious living quarters. Home has been upgraded through out, including tile flooring and paint. Kitchen with lovely cabinets and new stainless steel stove. Master bedroom features ensuite bathroom and a bonus room that can be used as an office space. This home also features an attached 2 car garage with washer/dryer hook ups. Located close to schools, shopping, dining, entertainment, freeways and the Happiest Place on Earth! Won't last long, come see it today!

Submit on pets.

To schedule a showing please contact: Frances at 714-248-5207 or showings2@RpmCoast.com

APPLY ONLINE: www.RPMcoast.com
$49 application fee per person. Incomplete applications will not be considered.
$225 move in/move out inspection fee.
$500 deposit for each approved pet.
For additional information please contact: Caitlin@RpmCoast.com or showings2@RpmCoast.com

(RLNE5434668)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 833 S Lemon St Unit B have any available units?
833 S Lemon St Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 833 S Lemon St Unit B have?
Some of 833 S Lemon St Unit B's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 833 S Lemon St Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
833 S Lemon St Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 833 S Lemon St Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 833 S Lemon St Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 833 S Lemon St Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 833 S Lemon St Unit B offers parking.
Does 833 S Lemon St Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 833 S Lemon St Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 833 S Lemon St Unit B have a pool?
No, 833 S Lemon St Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 833 S Lemon St Unit B have accessible units?
No, 833 S Lemon St Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 833 S Lemon St Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 833 S Lemon St Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.

