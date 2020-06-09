833 S Lemon St Unit B.

Amenities
Spacious 2Bd 2Ba Back House w/ a Bonus Room in Anaheim - **MOVE IN SPECIAL - $500 OFF OF 1ST MONTH'S RENT**
Check out this great 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=KunoFxokFNg&brand=0
Check out this Video Walk Thru Tour: https://youtu.be/Bb7uCiBjgqc
Move in Ready! This spacious single level 2 bed 2 bath, back house is a true must see! This unit is entirely detached with private side gate entry. Completely fenced off from front house. This home is flooded with natural light, it really makes for a spacious living quarters. Home has been upgraded through out, including tile flooring and paint. Kitchen with lovely cabinets and new stainless steel stove. Master bedroom features ensuite bathroom and a bonus room that can be used as an office space. This home also features an attached 2 car garage with washer/dryer hook ups. Located close to schools, shopping, dining, entertainment, freeways and the Happiest Place on Earth! Won't last long, come see it today!
Submit on pets.
To schedule a showing please contact: Frances at 714-248-5207 or showings2@RpmCoast.com
APPLY ONLINE: www.RPMcoast.com
$49 application fee per person. Incomplete applications will not be considered.
$225 move in/move out inspection fee.
$500 deposit for each approved pet.
For additional information please contact: Caitlin@RpmCoast.com or showings2@RpmCoast.com
