7264 E Lake Crest Lane

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible elevator game room parking new construction

REDUCED FOR LEASE SPECIAL at $6900 until June 1st!Location, Location, Location! Newer custom residence with unbelievable panoramic water views! This 6 bedroom, 7 bath home features approximately 4,500 SF of luxurious living with sleek, contemporary finishes. Entry level boasts a chefs kitchen with quartz countertops, Bosch appliances and dining nook, large family and living rooms with gorgeous views, and a bedroom. Level 2 features the master suite with modern bath, a junior master suite, three additional en-suite bedrooms, and laundry. Level 3 has a fabulous game room and potential office space. A convenient elevator easily transports you throughout the multi-level home. The rear deck has plenty of space for entertaining and unobstructed views of the Walnut Canyon Reservoir. A shared privately gated entrance and garaging for 3 vehicles complete this magnificent home! Direct access to walking and biking trails! This is a must see!