Home
/
Anaheim, CA
/
7264 E Lake Crest Lane
Last updated August 8 2019 at 7:27 AM

7264 E Lake Crest Lane

7264 E Lake Crest Ln · No Longer Available
Location

7264 E Lake Crest Ln, Anaheim, CA 92807
Anaheim Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
parking
elevator
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
game room
parking
new construction
REDUCED FOR LEASE SPECIAL at $6900 until June 1st!Location, Location, Location! Newer custom residence with unbelievable panoramic water views! This 6 bedroom, 7 bath home features approximately 4,500 SF of luxurious living with sleek, contemporary finishes. Entry level boasts a chefs kitchen with quartz countertops, Bosch appliances and dining nook, large family and living rooms with gorgeous views, and a bedroom. Level 2 features the master suite with modern bath, a junior master suite, three additional en-suite bedrooms, and laundry. Level 3 has a fabulous game room and potential office space. A convenient elevator easily transports you throughout the multi-level home. The rear deck has plenty of space for entertaining and unobstructed views of the Walnut Canyon Reservoir. A shared privately gated entrance and garaging for 3 vehicles complete this magnificent home! Direct access to walking and biking trails! This is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7264 E Lake Crest Lane have any available units?
7264 E Lake Crest Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 7264 E Lake Crest Lane have?
Some of 7264 E Lake Crest Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7264 E Lake Crest Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7264 E Lake Crest Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7264 E Lake Crest Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7264 E Lake Crest Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 7264 E Lake Crest Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7264 E Lake Crest Lane offers parking.
Does 7264 E Lake Crest Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7264 E Lake Crest Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7264 E Lake Crest Lane have a pool?
No, 7264 E Lake Crest Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7264 E Lake Crest Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 7264 E Lake Crest Lane has accessible units.
Does 7264 E Lake Crest Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7264 E Lake Crest Lane has units with dishwashers.
