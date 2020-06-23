603 Chippewa Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym playground pool bbq/grill hot tub

Rent:$1,705 - $1,750

Deposit $750



Our community has a fitness center, three sparkling pools, spa, BBQs, playground, and clubhouse for parties and a beautiful landscape to enjoy. Convenient access to laundry and refuse facilities is within your building area. All apartments include heating and air and we will handle your gas and water bill.



Also enjoy convenient access to the 5, 57, 91, and 22 freeways where airports such as John Wayne International, Fullerton Muni, and Los Alamitos Army Air Field can be reached within 20 minutes. As one of Californias premier tourist locations, Anaheim has an array of shopping along with world-class resorts such as Disneyland Theme Park, Disney California Adventure Park, and Knotts Berry Farm nearby. Enjoy a variety of activities from sports to concerts at the Anaheim?s Angels Stadium and Honda Center.



Pet Policy: CATS ONLY - 2 Max.

Fee: No Monthly - $200.00 One Time Deposit Per Cat.