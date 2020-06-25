All apartments in Anaheim
Find more places like 150 S Harbor Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Anaheim, CA
/
150 S Harbor Boulevard
Last updated June 8 2019 at 2:25 AM

150 S Harbor Boulevard

150 S Harbor Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Anaheim
See all
The Colony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

150 S Harbor Boulevard, Anaheim, CA 92805
The Colony

Amenities

granite counters
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
courtyard
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
garage
Great Two-Story Live/Work Loft boasts 1600 square feet in the Historic District of Anaheim. This unit has 1-bedroom and 2 baths. A contemporary open floor plan with 800 SF of living space upstairs and 800 SF of living downstairs. Huge 11 Foot High Ceiling for downstairs and wide open space! Gourmet kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include community courtyard, pool, Jacuzzi, fitness center and bar-be-que area. This community is within walking distance to the Packing House, shopping, dining, art gallery, banking, post office, library, Disneyland and close to all major freeways and there is direct access to parking garage (two-car tandem parking spots). As a resident of our building, you will enjoy the following services and amenities: Proximity to everything hip in Downtown Anaheim from Center Street Promenade to restaurants, "Anaheim Ice Rink", Civic Center. ~30 mins walking distance to Downtown Disneyland in Harbor Blvd. entrance, Views of Disney Fireworks daily. Beautiful and spacious common area with sparkling swimming pool and fitness center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 150 S Harbor Boulevard have any available units?
150 S Harbor Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 150 S Harbor Boulevard have?
Some of 150 S Harbor Boulevard's amenities include granite counters, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 150 S Harbor Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
150 S Harbor Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 150 S Harbor Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 150 S Harbor Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 150 S Harbor Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 150 S Harbor Boulevard offers parking.
Does 150 S Harbor Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 150 S Harbor Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 150 S Harbor Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 150 S Harbor Boulevard has a pool.
Does 150 S Harbor Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 150 S Harbor Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 150 S Harbor Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 150 S Harbor Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1818 Platinum Triangle
1818 S State College Blvd
Anaheim, CA 92805
The Gallery
1415 W North St
Anaheim, CA 92801
Harbor Cliff Apartments
2170 S Harbor Blvd
Anaheim, CA 92802
Lakeview Manor
4700 E McKinnon Dr
Anaheim, CA 92807
Barcelona, Palm Lane & Seville Apartment Homes
1640 W Ball Road
Anaheim, CA 92802
Jefferson Platinum Triangle
1801 E Katella Ave
Anaheim, CA 92805
Alexan CTR City
255 North Anaheim Boulevard
Anaheim, CA 92805
Casa de Mesa
2515 West Winston Road
Anaheim, CA 92804

Similar Pages

Anaheim 1 BedroomsAnaheim 2 Bedrooms
Anaheim Apartments with ParkingAnaheim Apartments with Pool
Anaheim Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CA
Santa Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

West AnaheimThe Colony
Anaheim HillsSoutheast Anaheim
Northeast AnaheimPlatinum Triangle

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles