150 S Harbor Boulevard

Amenities

granite counters garage stainless steel gym pool courtyard

Unit Amenities granite counters microwave stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard gym parking pool garage

Great Two-Story Live/Work Loft boasts 1600 square feet in the Historic District of Anaheim. This unit has 1-bedroom and 2 baths. A contemporary open floor plan with 800 SF of living space upstairs and 800 SF of living downstairs. Huge 11 Foot High Ceiling for downstairs and wide open space! Gourmet kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include community courtyard, pool, Jacuzzi, fitness center and bar-be-que area. This community is within walking distance to the Packing House, shopping, dining, art gallery, banking, post office, library, Disneyland and close to all major freeways and there is direct access to parking garage (two-car tandem parking spots). As a resident of our building, you will enjoy the following services and amenities: Proximity to everything hip in Downtown Anaheim from Center Street Promenade to restaurants, "Anaheim Ice Rink", Civic Center. ~30 mins walking distance to Downtown Disneyland in Harbor Blvd. entrance, Views of Disney Fireworks daily. Beautiful and spacious common area with sparkling swimming pool and fitness center.