Amenities

bbq/grill furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities bbq/grill

Beautiful fully furnished home in the gated community of Graystone. Home is available for minimum of a 6 month lease. Home is spacious with a large back yard with play court and built in bbq. Home is located near Kyrene schools and minutes away from shopping, freeways and parks. Rent includes water and landscaping.