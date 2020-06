Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Fantastic Fully Furnished Tempe home. Large Formal dining room, Huge master and 4 additional large bedrooms! Newer kitchen with granite and stainless appliances. Energy efficient block construction with newer roof and AC.Tile and wood laminate flooring. Within easy biking distance of the ASU campus and located near everything that makes Tempe a great place to live. Large private backyard with large patio area, mature landscaping and lawn. You will love this home!