Tempe, AZ
907 W Laguna Drive
907 W Laguna Drive

907 West Laguna Drive · No Longer Available
Location

907 West Laguna Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Southern Village Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
This Single Story 3-bedroom 2 bath Condo is located at Hardy and Southern in Southern Village Estates. Newly renovated with upgraded appliances, custom paint, flooring and fixtures. Updated bathroom vanities, tile flooring and mirrors. Includes fridge, washer, dryer, dishwasher and microwave. Decorative fireplace, extra shelving and exterior storage room with covered parking, community pool and greenbelt area.Close to ASU, lots of shopping and easy freeway access.Water/Sewer/Trash included. Please visit our website at rpmeastvalley.com for applications and to schedule a tour. $1195 per month $1195 refundable deposit $400 non-refundable setup fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 907 W Laguna Drive have any available units?
907 W Laguna Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 907 W Laguna Drive have?
Some of 907 W Laguna Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 907 W Laguna Drive currently offering any rent specials?
907 W Laguna Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 907 W Laguna Drive pet-friendly?
No, 907 W Laguna Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 907 W Laguna Drive offer parking?
Yes, 907 W Laguna Drive offers parking.
Does 907 W Laguna Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 907 W Laguna Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 907 W Laguna Drive have a pool?
Yes, 907 W Laguna Drive has a pool.
Does 907 W Laguna Drive have accessible units?
No, 907 W Laguna Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 907 W Laguna Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 907 W Laguna Drive has units with dishwashers.
