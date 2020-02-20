907 W Laguna Drive

Amenities

This Single Story 3-bedroom 2 bath Condo is located at Hardy and Southern in Southern Village Estates. Newly renovated with upgraded appliances, custom paint, flooring and fixtures. Updated bathroom vanities, tile flooring and mirrors. Includes fridge, washer, dryer, dishwasher and microwave. Decorative fireplace, extra shelving and exterior storage room with covered parking, community pool and greenbelt area.Close to ASU, lots of shopping and easy freeway access.Water/Sewer/Trash included. Please visit our website at rpmeastvalley.com for applications and to schedule a tour. $1195 per month $1195 refundable deposit $400 non-refundable setup fee