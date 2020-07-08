All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 8863 S GRANDVIEW Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
8863 S GRANDVIEW Drive
Last updated January 29 2020 at 11:21 PM

8863 S GRANDVIEW Drive

8863 South Grandview Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8863 South Grandview Drive, Tempe, AZ 85284
Warner Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
playground
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Well maintained spacious home in popular Warner Ranch with convenient access to EVERYTHING.Warner Ranch has multiple walking trails, parks, with tennis courts and playground. Home backs up to semi private greenbelt with community pool and spa, accessible only to redidents of this small enclave called ''The Manor'' Two master bedrooms and two baths upstairs and a large third room downstairs which could be ideal den or office and could be a third bedroom but has no built-in closet.. Formal dining room and spacious eat in kitchen with granite counter tops. Fireplace in family room. Remote controlled fans and white plantation shutters. Front landscaping by HOA, low maintenance paved backyard with covered patio.. Kyrene school district , highly rated elementary scholl walking distance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8863 S GRANDVIEW Drive have any available units?
8863 S GRANDVIEW Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 8863 S GRANDVIEW Drive have?
Some of 8863 S GRANDVIEW Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8863 S GRANDVIEW Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8863 S GRANDVIEW Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8863 S GRANDVIEW Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8863 S GRANDVIEW Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 8863 S GRANDVIEW Drive offer parking?
No, 8863 S GRANDVIEW Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8863 S GRANDVIEW Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8863 S GRANDVIEW Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8863 S GRANDVIEW Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8863 S GRANDVIEW Drive has a pool.
Does 8863 S GRANDVIEW Drive have accessible units?
No, 8863 S GRANDVIEW Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8863 S GRANDVIEW Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8863 S GRANDVIEW Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sonesta On University
1975 E University Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
Garden Grove Apartments
900 W Grove Pkwy
Tempe, AZ 85283
Willowcreek
2020 E Broadway Rd
Tempe, AZ 85282
Vela
555 N. College Ave
Tempe, AZ 85281
Hayden Lane
1876 E Hayden Ln
Tempe, AZ 85281
The Regency
1100 East Lemon Street
Tempe, AZ 85281
Skywater At Town Lake
601 W Rio Salado Pkwy
Tempe, AZ 85281
Ravenwood Heights by Mark-Taylor
647 W Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Pet Friendly Places
Tempe Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiverside
SunsetHoldeman
North Tempe Indian BendHughes Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College