8863 S GRANDVIEW Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities playground pool hot tub tennis court

Well maintained spacious home in popular Warner Ranch with convenient access to EVERYTHING.Warner Ranch has multiple walking trails, parks, with tennis courts and playground. Home backs up to semi private greenbelt with community pool and spa, accessible only to redidents of this small enclave called ''The Manor'' Two master bedrooms and two baths upstairs and a large third room downstairs which could be ideal den or office and could be a third bedroom but has no built-in closet.. Formal dining room and spacious eat in kitchen with granite counter tops. Fireplace in family room. Remote controlled fans and white plantation shutters. Front landscaping by HOA, low maintenance paved backyard with covered patio.. Kyrene school district , highly rated elementary scholl walking distance.