Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

820 West University Dr. Unit 5 Available 07/06/20 Fully Remodeled 3 bed 2.5 Bath in the Heart of Tempe will be available in July - This 3 bed and 2.5 bath townhome has been completely remodeled 3 years ago. The home has a beautiful quartz countertops in the kitchen. Carpeting in the bedrooms. The bathrooms have nice fixtures and custom tile work. Gated yard and guaranteed parking for 3 cars including a garage! In the Heart of Tempe! Just Minutes From Endless Shopping, Dining and Entertainment Including ASU Main Campus and Mill Ave All With Quick Access to Just About Anywhere via the Loop 202, I-10 and US-60 Freeways!



STATUS: Occupied

AVAILABLE DATE:July 8th



TYPE: Townhome

YEAR BUILT: 1984

BEDROOMS: 3

BATHROOMS:2.5

SQ FT: 1093

GARAGE: 1 car plus two additional parking spots

FENCED YARD: Yes



*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. Check the listing at KeyrenterPremier.com for details.



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call (480) 616-2098. A secure Lockbox Code will be provided (verification of identity is required)



UTILITIES INCLUDED:Sewer and Trash



HOA FEE: Included with Rent

HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES:



PET RULE: No Pets



SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property



LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not an option

LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 month minimum



SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.



ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:

? $45 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older

? $220 non-refundable cleaning fee

? Alternative Security Deposit Option: Equal to one and a half month’s rent minimum coverage (See below), or

? Traditional Deposit Option: Equal to one month’s rent (Refundable)

? $3.00 MRA Fee (calculated from the monthly rental amount)

? City Tax (Varies depending on City)

? $250 pet fee (if applicable) (non-refundable)



DEPOSIT FREE PROGRAM:

• Security Deposit Alternative: This is an option instead of a traditional security deposit.

• Monthly premium starting at $5/month

• Call for more details or click the link below for more info

• Provided by: https://www.sayrhino.com/



