All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 820 West University Dr. Unit 5.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
820 West University Dr. Unit 5
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

820 West University Dr. Unit 5

820 W University Dr · (480) 616-2098 ext. 102
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Riverside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

820 W University Dr, Tempe, AZ 85281
Riverside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 820 West University Dr. Unit 5 · Avail. Jul 6

$1,725

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1093 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
820 West University Dr. Unit 5 Available 07/06/20 Fully Remodeled 3 bed 2.5 Bath in the Heart of Tempe will be available in July - This 3 bed and 2.5 bath townhome has been completely remodeled 3 years ago. The home has a beautiful quartz countertops in the kitchen. Carpeting in the bedrooms. The bathrooms have nice fixtures and custom tile work. Gated yard and guaranteed parking for 3 cars including a garage! In the Heart of Tempe! Just Minutes From Endless Shopping, Dining and Entertainment Including ASU Main Campus and Mill Ave All With Quick Access to Just About Anywhere via the Loop 202, I-10 and US-60 Freeways!

STATUS: Occupied
AVAILABLE DATE:July 8th

TYPE: Townhome
YEAR BUILT: 1984
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS:2.5
SQ FT: 1093
GARAGE: 1 car plus two additional parking spots
FENCED YARD: Yes

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. Check the listing at KeyrenterPremier.com for details.

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call (480) 616-2098. A secure Lockbox Code will be provided (verification of identity is required)

UTILITIES INCLUDED:Sewer and Trash

HOA FEE: Included with Rent
HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES:

PET RULE: No Pets

SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property

LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not an option
LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 month minimum

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
? $45 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older
? $220 non-refundable cleaning fee
? Alternative Security Deposit Option: Equal to one and a half month’s rent minimum coverage (See below), or
? Traditional Deposit Option: Equal to one month’s rent (Refundable)
? $3.00 MRA Fee (calculated from the monthly rental amount)
? City Tax (Varies depending on City)
? $250 pet fee (if applicable) (non-refundable)

DEPOSIT FREE PROGRAM:
• Security Deposit Alternative: This is an option instead of a traditional security deposit.
• Monthly premium starting at $5/month
• Call for more details or click the link below for more info
• Provided by: https://www.sayrhino.com/

Jim Elfline, Franchise Owner and President

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

(RLNE3592493)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 820 West University Dr. Unit 5 have any available units?
820 West University Dr. Unit 5 has a unit available for $1,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 820 West University Dr. Unit 5 have?
Some of 820 West University Dr. Unit 5's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 820 West University Dr. Unit 5 currently offering any rent specials?
820 West University Dr. Unit 5 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 820 West University Dr. Unit 5 pet-friendly?
No, 820 West University Dr. Unit 5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 820 West University Dr. Unit 5 offer parking?
Yes, 820 West University Dr. Unit 5 does offer parking.
Does 820 West University Dr. Unit 5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 820 West University Dr. Unit 5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 820 West University Dr. Unit 5 have a pool?
No, 820 West University Dr. Unit 5 does not have a pool.
Does 820 West University Dr. Unit 5 have accessible units?
No, 820 West University Dr. Unit 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 820 West University Dr. Unit 5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 820 West University Dr. Unit 5 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 820 West University Dr. Unit 5?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Camden Sotelo
615 E Weber Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
Novel Rio
701 West Rio Salado Parkway
Tempe, AZ 85281
San Palmilla by Mark-Taylor
750 W Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
Talavera
3501 S McClintock Dr
Tempe, AZ 85282
Tides Lakeside
999 E Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
Willowcreek
2020 E Broadway Rd
Tempe, AZ 85282
Tempo at McClintock Station
1831 E Apache Blvd
Tempe, AZ 85281
San Marbeya by Mark-Taylor
1720 E Broadway Rd
Tempe, AZ 85282

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Pet Friendly Places
Tempe Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiverside
SunsetHoldeman
North Tempe Indian BendHughes Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity