Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool internet access

Complete remodel, Newer carpet and wood floors, cabinets and kitchen, paint, screens, doors and more. The place looks fabulous and is very clean. Located in a great, quiet South Tempe neighborhood in a culdesac. The amenities include a diving pool, gardens, raised bed veggie gardens, free internet, off street parking,laundry, private patio and entry, many fruit trees. Come relax in your own private apartment in a single family home. Close to freeways and schools.