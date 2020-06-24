All apartments in Tempe
734 E Hermosa Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

734 E Hermosa Dr

734 East Hermosa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

734 East Hermosa Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Superstition

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Tempe Home! - 4 bed 2 bath Tempe home with two large living areas, faux wood and tile in all the right places, upgraded counter tops and cabinets with stainless steel appliances, plantation shutters, fresh paint, remodeled bathrooms, 2 car garage, large covered patio, large park and schools just around the corner, prime Tempe location close to shopping, freeways, and less than 5 miles from ASU. Too many upgrades to list, apply now, wont last long at this price! (addition out back is for owner storage, not available for tenant use)

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4739911)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 734 E Hermosa Dr have any available units?
734 E Hermosa Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 734 E Hermosa Dr have?
Some of 734 E Hermosa Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 734 E Hermosa Dr currently offering any rent specials?
734 E Hermosa Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 734 E Hermosa Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 734 E Hermosa Dr is pet friendly.
Does 734 E Hermosa Dr offer parking?
Yes, 734 E Hermosa Dr offers parking.
Does 734 E Hermosa Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 734 E Hermosa Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 734 E Hermosa Dr have a pool?
No, 734 E Hermosa Dr does not have a pool.
Does 734 E Hermosa Dr have accessible units?
No, 734 E Hermosa Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 734 E Hermosa Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 734 E Hermosa Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
