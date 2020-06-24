734 E Hermosa Dr

Amenities

Beautiful Tempe Home! - 4 bed 2 bath Tempe home with two large living areas, faux wood and tile in all the right places, upgraded counter tops and cabinets with stainless steel appliances, plantation shutters, fresh paint, remodeled bathrooms, 2 car garage, large covered patio, large park and schools just around the corner, prime Tempe location close to shopping, freeways, and less than 5 miles from ASU. Too many upgrades to list, apply now, wont last long at this price! (addition out back is for owner storage, not available for tenant use)



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4739911)