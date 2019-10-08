All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 6811 S DENNIS Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
6811 S DENNIS Drive
Last updated April 18 2020 at 1:24 AM

6811 S DENNIS Drive

6811 South Dennis Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6811 South Dennis Drive, Tempe, AZ 85283
Terrace Walk

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful home steps away from community pool. Gorgeous remodel with updated kitchen and appliances, granite counter top at breakfast bar and corian counters. Open floorplan. Newer plumbing fixtures, lights and fans and additional cabinets added. Laminate wood-like flooring and tile in living areas with new carpet (4/15) in bedrooms. All appliances including newer stainless Whirlpool refrigerator, range/oven, microwave and dishwasher. Inside laundry closet with newer washer and dryer. Easy care landscaping including shaded backyard with artificial grass. Great location! Two bar stools and vacuum will remain with the property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6811 S DENNIS Drive have any available units?
6811 S DENNIS Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 6811 S DENNIS Drive have?
Some of 6811 S DENNIS Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6811 S DENNIS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6811 S DENNIS Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6811 S DENNIS Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6811 S DENNIS Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 6811 S DENNIS Drive offer parking?
No, 6811 S DENNIS Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6811 S DENNIS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6811 S DENNIS Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6811 S DENNIS Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6811 S DENNIS Drive has a pool.
Does 6811 S DENNIS Drive have accessible units?
No, 6811 S DENNIS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6811 S DENNIS Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6811 S DENNIS Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aura Watermark
420 North Scottsdale Road
Tempe, AZ 85281
Rio Paradiso Apartment Homes
1033 N Parkside Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
HARPER
4690 S Lakeshore Dr
Tempe, AZ 85282
OMNIA ON 8TH APARTMENT HOMES
1701 E 8th St
Tempe, AZ 85281
Nexa
1221 E Apache Blvd
Tempe, AZ 85281
Hidden Glen
818 W 3rd St
Tempe, AZ 85281
La Cresenta
1025 E Orange St
Tempe, AZ 85281
Skywater At Town Lake
601 W Rio Salado Pkwy
Tempe, AZ 85281

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Pet Friendly Places
Tempe Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiverside
SunsetHoldeman
North Tempe Indian BendHughes Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College