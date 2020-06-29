6617 S MARILYN ANN Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage hot tub

GREAT 5 BEDROOM HOME, AND ONE BEDROOM HAS SEPERATE ENTRANCE, FORMAL DINING ROOM, 2 CAR GARAGE, AND INDOOR LAUNDRY ROOM. Tenant occupied until Feb. 29. New carpet installed in March. Property not available for move-in until Mach 13. Appts. to see home on Sun. Feb 9 from 3-6pm, or on Mon. Feb. 10. Text Sheri at 480-244-6600 to set time to view home. 2400 square foot home, VAULTED CEILINGS, 18 inch tile, Stainless appliances, granite countertops, Low-E dual pane windows, Flagstone patio, Built-in Barbecue, French doors with built-in blinds, Granite bathroom surrounds. Owner-agent. SPA WILL BE REMOVED. CLOSE TO I-10, LESS THAT 10 MIN TO SKY HARBOR. AGENT OWNS HOME. Applications made on mysmartmove.com, at $40 per adult. mobile apps wont work-make app on computer.