Last updated February 22 2020 at 12:34 PM

6617 S MARILYN ANN Drive

6617 South Marilyn Ann Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6617 South Marilyn Ann Drive, Tempe, AZ 85283
Tempe Royal Estates

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
GREAT 5 BEDROOM HOME, AND ONE BEDROOM HAS SEPERATE ENTRANCE, FORMAL DINING ROOM, 2 CAR GARAGE, AND INDOOR LAUNDRY ROOM. Tenant occupied until Feb. 29. New carpet installed in March. Property not available for move-in until Mach 13. Appts. to see home on Sun. Feb 9 from 3-6pm, or on Mon. Feb. 10. Text Sheri at 480-244-6600 to set time to view home. 2400 square foot home, VAULTED CEILINGS, 18 inch tile, Stainless appliances, granite countertops, Low-E dual pane windows, Flagstone patio, Built-in Barbecue, French doors with built-in blinds, Granite bathroom surrounds. Owner-agent. SPA WILL BE REMOVED. CLOSE TO I-10, LESS THAT 10 MIN TO SKY HARBOR. AGENT OWNS HOME. Applications made on mysmartmove.com, at $40 per adult. mobile apps wont work-make app on computer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6617 S MARILYN ANN Drive have any available units?
6617 S MARILYN ANN Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 6617 S MARILYN ANN Drive have?
Some of 6617 S MARILYN ANN Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6617 S MARILYN ANN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6617 S MARILYN ANN Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6617 S MARILYN ANN Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6617 S MARILYN ANN Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 6617 S MARILYN ANN Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6617 S MARILYN ANN Drive offers parking.
Does 6617 S MARILYN ANN Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6617 S MARILYN ANN Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6617 S MARILYN ANN Drive have a pool?
No, 6617 S MARILYN ANN Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6617 S MARILYN ANN Drive have accessible units?
No, 6617 S MARILYN ANN Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6617 S MARILYN ANN Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6617 S MARILYN ANN Drive has units with dishwashers.
