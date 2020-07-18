All apartments in Tempe
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

603 E SOLANA Drive

603 East Solana Drive · No Longer Available
Location

603 East Solana Drive, Tempe, AZ 85281
Daley Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
playground
fire pit
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
playground
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Close to ASU, Sky Harbor Airport, AZ Mills, Loops 101 & 202, US60, I-10 frwy & more! STUNNING SINGLE-LEVEL SPLIT FLOOR-PLAN in a quiet Tempe neighborhood! This BIRGHT, MODERN, NEWLY UPDATED 4BD/3BA is sure to impress! Kitchen includes SS appliances, quartz counters, 2 wine fridges & breakfast bar. TWO master suites each w/separate entry to the backyard. Laundry w/TONS of storage & built-ins. Vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans & recessed lighting t/o. BEAUTIFUL front boasts SPACIOUS private patio w/fire pit & seating! Backyard w/grassy area & covered patio is the perfect space to entertain guests. Rent includes yard service. Community features playground, park & sport courts. DON'T MISS THIS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 603 E SOLANA Drive have any available units?
603 E SOLANA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 603 E SOLANA Drive have?
Some of 603 E SOLANA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 603 E SOLANA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
603 E SOLANA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 603 E SOLANA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 603 E SOLANA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 603 E SOLANA Drive offer parking?
No, 603 E SOLANA Drive does not offer parking.
Does 603 E SOLANA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 603 E SOLANA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 603 E SOLANA Drive have a pool?
No, 603 E SOLANA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 603 E SOLANA Drive have accessible units?
No, 603 E SOLANA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 603 E SOLANA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 603 E SOLANA Drive has units with dishwashers.
