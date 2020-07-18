603 E SOLANA Drive

Amenities

LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Close to ASU, Sky Harbor Airport, AZ Mills, Loops 101 & 202, US60, I-10 frwy & more! STUNNING SINGLE-LEVEL SPLIT FLOOR-PLAN in a quiet Tempe neighborhood! This BIRGHT, MODERN, NEWLY UPDATED 4BD/3BA is sure to impress! Kitchen includes SS appliances, quartz counters, 2 wine fridges & breakfast bar. TWO master suites each w/separate entry to the backyard. Laundry w/TONS of storage & built-ins. Vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans & recessed lighting t/o. BEAUTIFUL front boasts SPACIOUS private patio w/fire pit & seating! Backyard w/grassy area & covered patio is the perfect space to entertain guests. Rent includes yard service. Community features playground, park & sport courts. DON'T MISS THIS!