Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

What a great rental in the heart of Tempe! You will enjoy the great freeway access, restaurants and shopping all nearby! This newly painted 3 bedroom split floor plan has a private fenced pool with Washer/Dryer and refrigerator. Rent includes pool service and landscaping. Don't miss out on this incredible deal!