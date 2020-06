Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool

3 Bed/2 Bath condo in Downtown Tempe, close to ASUâ?¦This condo has newer carpet and tile in all the right places. Ceiling fans in every room. Washer/Dryer/Refrigerator included. This home is clean and ready for its new tenant. Walking/Biking distance to Mill Avenue, restaurants, ASU, parks and so much more. To view this condo please text, email or call Evie Brown, Leasing Agent with Foothills Realty & Management.