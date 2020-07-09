507 E Benjamin Dr

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/876072706c ---- Beautifully designed, upgraded 3 BR/2 BA Home in Tempe. Open modern floor plan with the presence of pure, natural light. Kitchen features an oversized island w/ breakfast bar and two adjacent ovens w/ drawers on either side, sleek dark cabinets, quartz countertops, cooktop w/ wall mounted vented hood and stainless steel appliances. Spacious family and dining room overlooking a backyard private retreat with lush green grass adorned w/ native plants on all sides. Master suite includes a walk-in closet, double sinks w/ quartz countertops, spacious walk-in glass shower w/ 2 showerheads. Low-E recessed lights and plank tile flooring in all livable areas. Upgraded carpeting and lighted ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Laundry room with washer and dryer included. Landscaping Included. This home can become your personal paradise! No HOA. Two RV Gates. Large irrigated lot, must turn on according to schedule. Located near MCC, ASU and all major freeways. Conveniently close to free neighborhood circulator bus routes that provide access to light rail, entertainment and bike paths. Sorry, no cats.



One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/dog (no cats) City Tax: 1.8%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter's Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available