507 E Benjamin Dr
Last updated July 4 2019 at 2:05 PM

507 E Benjamin Dr

507 East Benjamin Drive · No Longer Available
Location

507 East Benjamin Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Broadmor

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/876072706c ---- Beautifully designed, upgraded 3 BR/2 BA Home in Tempe. Open modern floor plan with the presence of pure, natural light. Kitchen features an oversized island w/ breakfast bar and two adjacent ovens w/ drawers on either side, sleek dark cabinets, quartz countertops, cooktop w/ wall mounted vented hood and stainless steel appliances. Spacious family and dining room overlooking a backyard private retreat with lush green grass adorned w/ native plants on all sides. Master suite includes a walk-in closet, double sinks w/ quartz countertops, spacious walk-in glass shower w/ 2 showerheads. Low-E recessed lights and plank tile flooring in all livable areas. Upgraded carpeting and lighted ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Laundry room with washer and dryer included. Landscaping Included. This home can become your personal paradise! No HOA. Two RV Gates. Large irrigated lot, must turn on according to schedule. Located near MCC, ASU and all major freeways. Conveniently close to free neighborhood circulator bus routes that provide access to light rail, entertainment and bike paths. Sorry, no cats.

One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/dog (no cats)\' City Tax: 1.8%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available 1 Years Disposal Dryer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 507 E Benjamin Dr have any available units?
507 E Benjamin Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 507 E Benjamin Dr have?
Some of 507 E Benjamin Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 507 E Benjamin Dr currently offering any rent specials?
507 E Benjamin Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 507 E Benjamin Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 507 E Benjamin Dr is pet friendly.
Does 507 E Benjamin Dr offer parking?
No, 507 E Benjamin Dr does not offer parking.
Does 507 E Benjamin Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 507 E Benjamin Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 507 E Benjamin Dr have a pool?
No, 507 E Benjamin Dr does not have a pool.
Does 507 E Benjamin Dr have accessible units?
No, 507 E Benjamin Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 507 E Benjamin Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 507 E Benjamin Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

