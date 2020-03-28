All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 435 W. Rio Salado.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
435 W. Rio Salado
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:41 AM

435 W. Rio Salado

435 West Rio Salado Parkway · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

435 West Rio Salado Parkway, Tempe, AZ 85281

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Spacious, bright, fully furnished 1bedroom 1bath corporate housing or vacation rental condo. Master bedroom with queen size bed and large walk-in closet. Queen size sleeper sofa in living room. Ceiling fans add extra comfort. Fully furnished kitchen with microwave, dishwasher, coffee pot, toaster, dishes, pots and pans. Laundry room with full sized washer & dryer, ironing board and iron. Attached one car garage. Enjoy corporate housing that includes TV, WIFI, linens, hair dryer, and more.

Easy walk to Arizona State University; across from Tempe Beach Park and Tempe Center for the Arts. Minutes to Gammage Auditorium and Papago Park. Centrally located, convenient access to all the sites and cities in the Valley of the Sun. Major cross streets Rio Salado Parkway and Mill Ave. Less than 10 minutes to Sky Harbor Airport. Half mile south of the 202, under three miles to Interstate 10, the 101 and 60 freeways, all providing quick access to Scottsdale, Phoenix, Mesa, and Gilbert.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 435 W. Rio Salado have any available units?
435 W. Rio Salado doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 435 W. Rio Salado have?
Some of 435 W. Rio Salado's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 435 W. Rio Salado currently offering any rent specials?
435 W. Rio Salado isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 435 W. Rio Salado pet-friendly?
No, 435 W. Rio Salado is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 435 W. Rio Salado offer parking?
Yes, 435 W. Rio Salado does offer parking.
Does 435 W. Rio Salado have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 435 W. Rio Salado offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 435 W. Rio Salado have a pool?
No, 435 W. Rio Salado does not have a pool.
Does 435 W. Rio Salado have accessible units?
No, 435 W. Rio Salado does not have accessible units.
Does 435 W. Rio Salado have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 435 W. Rio Salado has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 435 W. Rio Salado?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Finisterra Apartments
1250 West Grove Parkway
Tempe, AZ 85283
Mission Springs Apartments
1311 W Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
Tempe Metro by Mark-Taylor
1811 E Apache Blvd
Tempe, AZ 85281
909 West
909 W Grove Pkwy
Tempe, AZ 85283
Salt
260 E Rio Salado Pkwy
Tempe, AZ 85281
Metro 101
2177 East Apache Boulevard
Tempe, AZ 85281
San Marbeya by Mark-Taylor
1720 E Broadway Rd
Tempe, AZ 85282
Brix
1424 S Jentilly Ln
Tempe, AZ 85281

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Pet Friendly Places
Tempe Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiverside
SunsetHoldeman
North Tempe Indian BendHughes Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity