Tempe, AZ
401 S Robert Rd
Last updated July 17 2019 at 10:40 AM

401 S Robert Rd

401 South Robert Road · No Longer Available
Location

401 South Robert Road, Tempe, AZ 85281
Sunset

Amenities

air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
401 S Robert Rd Available 08/10/19 5 bedroom 2 bathroom Home in Tempe Close to Campus - *** COMING SOON, OCCUPIED UNTIL END OF JULY ***
Check out this 5 bedroom 2 bathroom house with a private backyard in great neighborhood. All tile flooring throughout so it's easy to maintain and laundry inside the house. Split the rent between 4 or 5 roommates or bring your family and it's a very economical choice for housing in a great neighborhood close to downtown Tempe.

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 30 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

We do require renters insurance and rent is taxed by the City of Tempe

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4178726)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 401 S Robert Rd have any available units?
401 S Robert Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
Is 401 S Robert Rd currently offering any rent specials?
401 S Robert Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 S Robert Rd pet-friendly?
No, 401 S Robert Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 401 S Robert Rd offer parking?
No, 401 S Robert Rd does not offer parking.
Does 401 S Robert Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 401 S Robert Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 S Robert Rd have a pool?
No, 401 S Robert Rd does not have a pool.
Does 401 S Robert Rd have accessible units?
No, 401 S Robert Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 401 S Robert Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 401 S Robert Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 401 S Robert Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 401 S Robert Rd has units with air conditioning.
