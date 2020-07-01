TENANT OCCUPIED DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS. SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY CONTACT LISTER. Large single level 4 bedroom home with Tile in all the common areas. Fantastic backyard with a sparkling pool. Home is in a cul de sac and ready for August move in. Pool and yard service included with rent.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
What amenities does 3929 S PINE Street have?
Some of 3929 S PINE Street's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and fireplace.
