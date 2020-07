Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

This home features an enormous resort style back yard with a sparkling pool and soon to be repainted outdoor bar area. Inside the home has newer flooring with a thoughtful 5 bedroom split floor plan with 2 beds and 1 bath on the west side of the home and 3 bedrooms and 1 bath on the east side of the home. The home is currently tenant occupied but will be proffessional cleaned prior to the new tenant's move in. Larger 2 car garage, and huge manual RV gate.