3838 S. Roosevelt St.

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly recently renovated

Wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bath home - Wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bath home on a large lot next to a park. Tile throughout this updated home with all appliances including washer and dryer. Granite countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms. This home has a large front and back yard. This home won't last long!



Fees:

Application fee - $50

Security deposit (refundable) - $1500

Cleaning deposit (refundable) - $200

Pet deposit (refundable) - $200 per pet

Lease preparation fee (non-refundable) - $195

Pet approval fee (non-refundable) - $150 per pet

City rental tax - 1.8%

Monthly administrative fee - 1%



(RLNE5557432)