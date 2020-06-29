All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 3838 S. Roosevelt St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
3838 S. Roosevelt St.
Last updated February 17 2020 at 3:05 PM

3838 S. Roosevelt St.

3838 South Roosevelt Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3838 South Roosevelt Street, Tempe, AZ 85282
Kyrene-Superstition

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bath home - Wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bath home on a large lot next to a park. Tile throughout this updated home with all appliances including washer and dryer. Granite countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms. This home has a large front and back yard. This home won't last long!

Fees:
Application fee - $50
Security deposit (refundable) - $1500
Cleaning deposit (refundable) - $200
Pet deposit (refundable) - $200 per pet
Lease preparation fee (non-refundable) - $195
Pet approval fee (non-refundable) - $150 per pet
City rental tax - 1.8%
Monthly administrative fee - 1%

(RLNE5557432)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3838 S. Roosevelt St. have any available units?
3838 S. Roosevelt St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 3838 S. Roosevelt St. have?
Some of 3838 S. Roosevelt St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3838 S. Roosevelt St. currently offering any rent specials?
3838 S. Roosevelt St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3838 S. Roosevelt St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3838 S. Roosevelt St. is pet friendly.
Does 3838 S. Roosevelt St. offer parking?
No, 3838 S. Roosevelt St. does not offer parking.
Does 3838 S. Roosevelt St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3838 S. Roosevelt St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3838 S. Roosevelt St. have a pool?
No, 3838 S. Roosevelt St. does not have a pool.
Does 3838 S. Roosevelt St. have accessible units?
No, 3838 S. Roosevelt St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3838 S. Roosevelt St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3838 S. Roosevelt St. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sunset Villas
1415 E Apache Blvd
Tempe, AZ 85281
Aura Watermark
420 North Scottsdale Road
Tempe, AZ 85281
Parkside Apartments
1801 S Cutler Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
Sonesta On University
1975 E University Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
Residences on Farmer
615 S Farmer Ave
Tempe, AZ 85281
MetroPointe
7017 S Priest Dr
Tempe, AZ 85283
The Mariner Apartment Homes
1525 E Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
Murietta at ASU
1717 S Dorsey Ln
Tempe, AZ 85281

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Pet Friendly Places
Tempe Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiverside
SunsetHoldeman
North Tempe Indian BendHughes Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College