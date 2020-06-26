All apartments in Tempe
376 W Buena Vista Drive
Last updated October 9 2019 at 7:58 PM

376 W Buena Vista Drive

376 West Buena Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Location

376 West Buena Vista Drive, Tempe, AZ 85284
Pecan Grove Village West

Amenities

pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
Property Amenities
pool
Available Now! Beautiful 5 Bedroom 3 Bathroom home in Tempe with new flooring and new paint throughout! This home offers an ideal floorplan with kitchen that is open to the family room with fireplace, separate formal living/dining room. All bedrooms are spacious and have ceiling fans, one bedroom downstairs. Amazing backyard with pool, great for relaxing and entertaining. Ideal location near highways, restaurants, shopping, schools, and public transportation. Rent is $2195 plus 4% tax/admin fee, $2195 security deposit for a 24-35 month lease, $2250 for a 12 month lease. $55 application fee per adult, $150 one time set up fee. Listed by Renters Warehouse. You can schedule a showing online by following this link: https://showmojo.com/s/6c60a4949d

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 376 W Buena Vista Drive have any available units?
376 W Buena Vista Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
Is 376 W Buena Vista Drive currently offering any rent specials?
376 W Buena Vista Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 376 W Buena Vista Drive pet-friendly?
No, 376 W Buena Vista Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 376 W Buena Vista Drive offer parking?
No, 376 W Buena Vista Drive does not offer parking.
Does 376 W Buena Vista Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 376 W Buena Vista Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 376 W Buena Vista Drive have a pool?
Yes, 376 W Buena Vista Drive has a pool.
Does 376 W Buena Vista Drive have accessible units?
No, 376 W Buena Vista Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 376 W Buena Vista Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 376 W Buena Vista Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 376 W Buena Vista Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 376 W Buena Vista Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
