376 W Buena Vista Drive

Available Now! Beautiful 5 Bedroom 3 Bathroom home in Tempe with new flooring and new paint throughout! This home offers an ideal floorplan with kitchen that is open to the family room with fireplace, separate formal living/dining room. All bedrooms are spacious and have ceiling fans, one bedroom downstairs. Amazing backyard with pool, great for relaxing and entertaining. Ideal location near highways, restaurants, shopping, schools, and public transportation. Rent is $2195 plus 4% tax/admin fee, $2195 security deposit for a 24-35 month lease, $2250 for a 12 month lease. $55 application fee per adult, $150 one time set up fee. Listed by Renters Warehouse. You can schedule a showing online by following this link: https://showmojo.com/s/6c60a4949d