341 E 14th St

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking garage internet access

One Block from ASU! "The Professor's Estate" High-End, Luxury Rebuild in 2019 - 5 Bed 3 Bath 2 Car Garage w/Master Oasis and 12+foot vaulted ceilings! - Welcome to the "The Professor's Estate"! Nearly new built in 2019, this home was expanded to +/- 3,000sf featuring every entertainer's dream with a chef's kitchen w/high-end appliances and massive metallic speckled kitchen island complimented by bronze fixtures. 12+ foot vaulted ceilings in open concept living/dining/kitchen with 12 foot sliders transitioning perfectly for indoor/outdoor living into your private courtyard. The master retreat has an embarrassment of riches - larger than most one bedroom condos and has a ridiculous amount of upgrades and custom touches. Additional 4 bedrooms each flow into the 2 additional bathrooms, each with its own custom designs. Last but not least is your remote activated gated entrance to your 2 car garage!!



All mechanical systems like heating and cooling, water heating system, garage door system, electrical and plumbing are brand new along with brand new roofing systems, insulation, dual pane windows, low voltage box, exterior ring video camera system, new doors and huge oversized glass slider with brand new window treatments along with an upgraded stainless steel appliance package. Home is wired for high-speed internet and wifi along with having USB electrical outlets.



FOR ELECTRONIC APPLICATION, VISIT:www.EandGRealEstate.com



Rent - $4,400 + 2.8% tax and tenant care fee

Security Deposit - $4,400

Application Fee - $50/Adult

Admin Fee - $150

Pet Fee - $250/Pet (Lessor approval)



Call listing agent for a video tour today!



DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANTS!



Michael Brooks

602-751-1721

E & G Real Estate Services

michael@eandgrealestate.com



Home is owned and operated by licensed and active real estate brokers in the state of Arizona.



(RLNE5003092)