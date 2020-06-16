All apartments in Tempe
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

341 E 14th St

341 East 14th Street · (480) 550-8500
Location

341 East 14th Street, Tempe, AZ 85281
University Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 341 E 14th St · Avail. now

$4,400

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 3000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
courtyard
internet access
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
internet access
One Block from ASU! "The Professor's Estate" High-End, Luxury Rebuild in 2019 - 5 Bed 3 Bath 2 Car Garage w/Master Oasis and 12+foot vaulted ceilings! - Welcome to the "The Professor's Estate"! Nearly new built in 2019, this home was expanded to +/- 3,000sf featuring every entertainer's dream with a chef's kitchen w/high-end appliances and massive metallic speckled kitchen island complimented by bronze fixtures. 12+ foot vaulted ceilings in open concept living/dining/kitchen with 12 foot sliders transitioning perfectly for indoor/outdoor living into your private courtyard. The master retreat has an embarrassment of riches - larger than most one bedroom condos and has a ridiculous amount of upgrades and custom touches. Additional 4 bedrooms each flow into the 2 additional bathrooms, each with its own custom designs. Last but not least is your remote activated gated entrance to your 2 car garage!!

All mechanical systems like heating and cooling, water heating system, garage door system, electrical and plumbing are brand new along with brand new roofing systems, insulation, dual pane windows, low voltage box, exterior ring video camera system, new doors and huge oversized glass slider with brand new window treatments along with an upgraded stainless steel appliance package. Home is wired for high-speed internet and wifi along with having USB electrical outlets.

FOR ELECTRONIC APPLICATION, VISIT:www.EandGRealEstate.com

Rent - $4,400 + 2.8% tax and tenant care fee
Security Deposit - $4,400
Application Fee - $50/Adult
Admin Fee - $150
Pet Fee - $250/Pet (Lessor approval)

Call listing agent for a video tour today!

DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANTS!

Michael Brooks
602-751-1721
E & G Real Estate Services
michael@eandgrealestate.com

Home is owned and operated by licensed and active real estate brokers in the state of Arizona.

(RLNE5003092)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 341 E 14th St have any available units?
341 E 14th St has a unit available for $4,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 341 E 14th St have?
Some of 341 E 14th St's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 341 E 14th St currently offering any rent specials?
341 E 14th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 341 E 14th St pet-friendly?
No, 341 E 14th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 341 E 14th St offer parking?
Yes, 341 E 14th St does offer parking.
Does 341 E 14th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 341 E 14th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 341 E 14th St have a pool?
No, 341 E 14th St does not have a pool.
Does 341 E 14th St have accessible units?
No, 341 E 14th St does not have accessible units.
Does 341 E 14th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 341 E 14th St does not have units with dishwashers.
