Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2620 South Holbrook Lane

2620 South Holbrook Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2620 South Holbrook Lane, Tempe, AZ 85282
Alameda Meadows

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to November 30th and receive January Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. December 2018 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 4 bedroom 2 bath, 1,687 sf home is located in Tempe, AZ. This home features tiled floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with black appliances, dining area and carport. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2620 South Holbrook Lane have any available units?
2620 South Holbrook Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 2620 South Holbrook Lane have?
Some of 2620 South Holbrook Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2620 South Holbrook Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2620 South Holbrook Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2620 South Holbrook Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2620 South Holbrook Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2620 South Holbrook Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2620 South Holbrook Lane does offer parking.
Does 2620 South Holbrook Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2620 South Holbrook Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2620 South Holbrook Lane have a pool?
No, 2620 South Holbrook Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2620 South Holbrook Lane have accessible units?
No, 2620 South Holbrook Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2620 South Holbrook Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2620 South Holbrook Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
