Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

INCREDIBLE home for rent! This 4 bed / 2 bath home is located in TEMPE, AZ! Includes a HUGE family and dining room w/ FIREPLACE! NEW grey interior two tone paint! NEW Carpet in bedrooms! GORGEOUS open kitchen w/ ALL appliances! Beautifully landscaped exterior of home with pavers, grassy area, lemon tree, and rose bushes! Did we mention the sparkling blue private POOL!!? Nearby freeway access, restaurants,hospitals, Sky Harbor Airport, shopping, ASU, and MCC, COME SEE THIS HOME TODAY!!