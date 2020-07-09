All apartments in Tempe
Last updated June 29 2019 at 1:41 PM

2091 E Laguna Dr

2091 East Laguna Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2091 East Laguna Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Bradley Estates

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/65df7ae086 ---- Beautifully updated 4bed / 2 bath Tempe is available now! Remodel features travertine floors with carpet in bedrooms, upgraded fixtures, windows, fans, etc. Kitchen is gorgeous and features granite counters, new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, including electric cooktop, double wall ovens, side by side fridge and step in pantry. Generous master bath has dual sinks plus vanity seating area. Great floorplan has living & dining together as well as family room with fireplace and exposed beams that opens to kitchen. Large, corner lot with low maintenance front and lush grass back yards and private pool. Pool Service and landscape service included!

One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax: 1.8%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available n Disposal Garage Pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2091 E Laguna Dr have any available units?
2091 E Laguna Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 2091 E Laguna Dr have?
Some of 2091 E Laguna Dr's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2091 E Laguna Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2091 E Laguna Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2091 E Laguna Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2091 E Laguna Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2091 E Laguna Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2091 E Laguna Dr offers parking.
Does 2091 E Laguna Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2091 E Laguna Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2091 E Laguna Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2091 E Laguna Dr has a pool.
Does 2091 E Laguna Dr have accessible units?
No, 2091 E Laguna Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2091 E Laguna Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2091 E Laguna Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

