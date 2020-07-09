2091 E Laguna Dr

Amenities

Beautifully updated 4bed / 2 bath Tempe is available now! Remodel features travertine floors with carpet in bedrooms, upgraded fixtures, windows, fans, etc. Kitchen is gorgeous and features granite counters, new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, including electric cooktop, double wall ovens, side by side fridge and step in pantry. Generous master bath has dual sinks plus vanity seating area. Great floorplan has living & dining together as well as family room with fireplace and exposed beams that opens to kitchen. Large, corner lot with low maintenance front and lush grass back yards and private pool. Pool Service and landscape service included!



One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax: 1.8%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available