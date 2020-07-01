2019 S GRANADA Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony carport recently renovated fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Lovely home in a fourplex. 2 levels. Downstairs - updated kitchen with recently installed appliances and cabinets, living room, dining area and half bath. The two bedrooms and full bathroom are upstairs, approx. 900 sq.ft. Carport parking very close to entrance door. Well maintained complex with lots of green lawns and trees around. It is at a short distance to Safeway plaza shopping, restaurants, entertainment, ASU, highways 101, 60 and 10, on the route of the free ORBIT bus. Walking distance to Broadmor Elementary school. Building is block construction. This is an end unit.