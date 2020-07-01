All apartments in Tempe
2019 S GRANADA Drive

2019 South Granada Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2019 South Granada Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Broadmor

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Lovely home in a fourplex. 2 levels. Downstairs - updated kitchen with recently installed appliances and cabinets, living room, dining area and half bath. The two bedrooms and full bathroom are upstairs, approx. 900 sq.ft. Carport parking very close to entrance door. Well maintained complex with lots of green lawns and trees around. It is at a short distance to Safeway plaza shopping, restaurants, entertainment, ASU, highways 101, 60 and 10, on the route of the free ORBIT bus. Walking distance to Broadmor Elementary school. Building is block construction. This is an end unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2019 S GRANADA Drive have any available units?
2019 S GRANADA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 2019 S GRANADA Drive have?
Some of 2019 S GRANADA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2019 S GRANADA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2019 S GRANADA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2019 S GRANADA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2019 S GRANADA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 2019 S GRANADA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2019 S GRANADA Drive offers parking.
Does 2019 S GRANADA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2019 S GRANADA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2019 S GRANADA Drive have a pool?
No, 2019 S GRANADA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2019 S GRANADA Drive have accessible units?
No, 2019 S GRANADA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2019 S GRANADA Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2019 S GRANADA Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

