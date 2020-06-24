All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 1969 East El Parque Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
1969 East El Parque Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1969 East El Parque Drive

1969 East El Parque Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1969 East El Parque Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Palmcroft Manor

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Cozy 2 bedroom with 1 bath Recently renovated in Tempe!!! This home features a beautiful kitchen with stainless steel and black appliances, & quartz countertops. Great family room. Beautiful bedrooms. Blinds & wood tile in all the right places. Two covered patios, mature citrus trees, and grassy area in backyard. Pet friendly including doggie door. One car garage. *Front and backyard landscaping included. This property is in a beautiful community that is close to fine dining, shopping, and great schools. Easy access to multiple freeways!
Contact our leasing department today for more information. The application is available online at www.onqrentals.com
Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1 month's rent (75% refundable)
- $45 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (BREED RESTRICTIONS )
- $200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum
- 3.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1969 East El Parque Drive have any available units?
1969 East El Parque Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1969 East El Parque Drive have?
Some of 1969 East El Parque Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1969 East El Parque Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1969 East El Parque Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1969 East El Parque Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1969 East El Parque Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1969 East El Parque Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1969 East El Parque Drive offers parking.
Does 1969 East El Parque Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1969 East El Parque Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1969 East El Parque Drive have a pool?
No, 1969 East El Parque Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1969 East El Parque Drive have accessible units?
No, 1969 East El Parque Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1969 East El Parque Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1969 East El Parque Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elliot's Crossing Apartments
7250 S Kyrene Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
Willowcreek
2020 E Broadway Rd
Tempe, AZ 85282
Aria on Mill
2430 S Mill Ave
Tempe, AZ 85282
Vela
555 N. College Ave
Tempe, AZ 85281
La Cresenta
1025 E Orange St
Tempe, AZ 85281
Skywater At Town Lake
601 W Rio Salado Pkwy
Tempe, AZ 85281
Ponderosa Ranch
4839 S Darrow Dr
Tempe, AZ 85282
Ten01
1001 E Playa Del Norte Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Pet Friendly Places
Tempe Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiverside
SunsetHoldeman
North Tempe Indian BendHughes Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College