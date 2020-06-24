1969 East El Parque Drive

Amenities

Cozy 2 bedroom with 1 bath Recently renovated in Tempe!!! This home features a beautiful kitchen with stainless steel and black appliances, & quartz countertops. Great family room. Beautiful bedrooms. Blinds & wood tile in all the right places. Two covered patios, mature citrus trees, and grassy area in backyard. Pet friendly including doggie door. One car garage. *Front and backyard landscaping included. This property is in a beautiful community that is close to fine dining, shopping, and great schools. Easy access to multiple freeways!

Contact our leasing department today for more information. The application is available online at www.onqrentals.com

Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1 month's rent (75% refundable)

- $45 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (BREED RESTRICTIONS )

- $200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum

- 3.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.