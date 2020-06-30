1938 East Palmcroft Drive

Amenities

You won't want to miss out on this STUNNING remodeled 4 bedroom 3 bathroom single level home in the heart of Tempe! Conveniently located off of McClintock & Broadway! No HOA! Beautiful interior and exterior paint, plush carpet and tile in all the right areas, ceiling fans, window coverings, upgraded tile showers and backsplash, ALL appliances include! Close to U.S. 60 Freeway, Loop 101 Freeway, Downtown Phoenix, ASU, Sky Harbor Airport, and so much more! This one won't last long at this price! To schedule a self tour call 480-586-2666. For availability or questions email AJ@brewerstrattonpm.com or view all available properties at www.brewerstrattonpm.com



No more than 3 unrelated adults**



BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"

*LICENSED REALTOR*

*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,895, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,368.75, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.