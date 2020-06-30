All apartments in Tempe
Last updated March 20 2020 at 10:16 PM

1938 East Palmcroft Drive

1938 East Palmcroft Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1938 East Palmcroft Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Palmcroft Manor

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
You won't want to miss out on this STUNNING remodeled 4 bedroom 3 bathroom single level home in the heart of Tempe! Conveniently located off of McClintock & Broadway! No HOA! Beautiful interior and exterior paint, plush carpet and tile in all the right areas, ceiling fans, window coverings, upgraded tile showers and backsplash, ALL appliances include! Close to U.S. 60 Freeway, Loop 101 Freeway, Downtown Phoenix, ASU, Sky Harbor Airport, and so much more! This one won't last long at this price! To schedule a self tour call 480-586-2666. For availability or questions email AJ@brewerstrattonpm.com or view all available properties at www.brewerstrattonpm.com

No more than 3 unrelated adults**

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,895, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,368.75, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1938 East Palmcroft Drive have any available units?
1938 East Palmcroft Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1938 East Palmcroft Drive have?
Some of 1938 East Palmcroft Drive's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1938 East Palmcroft Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1938 East Palmcroft Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1938 East Palmcroft Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1938 East Palmcroft Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1938 East Palmcroft Drive offer parking?
No, 1938 East Palmcroft Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1938 East Palmcroft Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1938 East Palmcroft Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1938 East Palmcroft Drive have a pool?
No, 1938 East Palmcroft Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1938 East Palmcroft Drive have accessible units?
No, 1938 East Palmcroft Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1938 East Palmcroft Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1938 East Palmcroft Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

