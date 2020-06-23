1932 E AUBURN Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Amazingl Tempe home is now available for rent! Lush green grass in the front and back yards with a large RV/Trailer gate in the back. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home features granite counters, tile and plush carpet flooring, soft and neutral paint throughout! The two car garage has loads of room for storage in addition to a storage closet off the garage. Just a short walk to the neighborhood park near at Fuller Elementary, and right next to Fry's, Trader Joes, and tons of restaurants! Conveniently located near the 101, US60, and right in between Chandler Mall and Tempe Marketplace! No cats allowed, dog to be approved by owner.