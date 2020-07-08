All apartments in Tempe
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
1930 E MAGDALENA Drive
Last updated October 24 2019 at 7:25 AM

1930 E MAGDALENA Drive

1930 East Magdalena Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1930 East Magdalena Drive, Tempe, AZ 85283
Optimist Park Southwest

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Congrats you just found your Dream Rental! This gorgeous South Tempe property has been totally remodeled!. The gem is equipped with spacious 3 bedroom, 2-and-a-half-bathroom, an open floor plan, high ceilings, gourmet kitchen w/ Sub-Zero Frig, breakfast bar and large outdoor patio and pool. All new oven, microwave and dishwasher! New plumbing, new electrical, new double pain windows, new Flooring, new baseboards, new paint, new showers, new cabinets/countertops, new toilets, new lighting inside and out! All bedrooms have fans w/ remote, clean wiring to mount your TV and Cable Box. Through a downloaded app you can control the Temperature! A few blocks from the park, schools and some great restaurants as well as miles from nearby ASU!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1930 E MAGDALENA Drive have any available units?
1930 E MAGDALENA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1930 E MAGDALENA Drive have?
Some of 1930 E MAGDALENA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1930 E MAGDALENA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1930 E MAGDALENA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1930 E MAGDALENA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1930 E MAGDALENA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1930 E MAGDALENA Drive offer parking?
No, 1930 E MAGDALENA Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1930 E MAGDALENA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1930 E MAGDALENA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1930 E MAGDALENA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1930 E MAGDALENA Drive has a pool.
Does 1930 E MAGDALENA Drive have accessible units?
No, 1930 E MAGDALENA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1930 E MAGDALENA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1930 E MAGDALENA Drive has units with dishwashers.

