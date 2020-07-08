1930 E MAGDALENA Drive

Amenities

Congrats you just found your Dream Rental! This gorgeous South Tempe property has been totally remodeled!. The gem is equipped with spacious 3 bedroom, 2-and-a-half-bathroom, an open floor plan, high ceilings, gourmet kitchen w/ Sub-Zero Frig, breakfast bar and large outdoor patio and pool. All new oven, microwave and dishwasher! New plumbing, new electrical, new double pain windows, new Flooring, new baseboards, new paint, new showers, new cabinets/countertops, new toilets, new lighting inside and out! All bedrooms have fans w/ remote, clean wiring to mount your TV and Cable Box. Through a downloaded app you can control the Temperature! A few blocks from the park, schools and some great restaurants as well as miles from nearby ASU!