Last updated July 18 2019 at 1:28 PM

1901 E Palmcroft Dr

1901 East Palmcroft Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1901 East Palmcroft Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Palmcroft Manor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/bd58c14089 ---- This comfortable 4 bedroom home is in the perfect Tempe location- near ASU, shopping, restraurants, etc. The home features a bonus room, functional floor plan, and dual master., The backyard has plenty of room to enjoy and entertain with the sparkling pool, grassy area, and covered patio. Come make this house your home before someone else does! Other leasing fees: $40 per adult application fee $150 admin fee upon lease signing 1.8% monthly TPT tax 2% monthly admin fee $300 nonrefundable pet fee- per pet Security deposit equal to the asking rent Pool Pool Maintenance Included Washer/Dryer In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1901 E Palmcroft Dr have any available units?
1901 E Palmcroft Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1901 E Palmcroft Dr have?
Some of 1901 E Palmcroft Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1901 E Palmcroft Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1901 E Palmcroft Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1901 E Palmcroft Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1901 E Palmcroft Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1901 E Palmcroft Dr offer parking?
No, 1901 E Palmcroft Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1901 E Palmcroft Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1901 E Palmcroft Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1901 E Palmcroft Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1901 E Palmcroft Dr has a pool.
Does 1901 E Palmcroft Dr have accessible units?
No, 1901 E Palmcroft Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1901 E Palmcroft Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1901 E Palmcroft Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

