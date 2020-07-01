All apartments in Tempe
1874 E GENEVA Drive
Last updated January 30 2020 at 5:09 AM

1874 E GENEVA Drive

1874 East Geneva Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1874 East Geneva Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
McClintock

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY! GREAT LOCATION IN TEMPE NEAR SOUTHERN/MCCLINTOCK. BIG POOL! BEAUTIFUL and HIGHLY upgraded 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Tempe home! Stunning floors *AMAZING kitchen with BRAND NEW STAINLESS STEEL appliances, quartz counters, upgraded cabinets, entertainment bar, Family Room + Living Room + Dining area - so many options with this HUGE OPEN layout! Master bedroom with custom tile shower. 2nd hall bathroom features a tub/shower. BIG laundry BONUS room with WASHER/DRYER * Storage shed included. $2600 Rent (plus monthly 2% Tempe Tax). Rent includes pool man and bi-monthly landscaper. $40 application fee per adult. $2500 security deposit for qualified tenant $500 refundable pet deposit with owner approval + $25 monthly pet rent. $500 refundable cleaning deposit. Lease to end 12.1.2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
rent: 25
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1874 E GENEVA Drive have any available units?
1874 E GENEVA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1874 E GENEVA Drive have?
Some of 1874 E GENEVA Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1874 E GENEVA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1874 E GENEVA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1874 E GENEVA Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1874 E GENEVA Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1874 E GENEVA Drive offer parking?
No, 1874 E GENEVA Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1874 E GENEVA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1874 E GENEVA Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1874 E GENEVA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1874 E GENEVA Drive has a pool.
Does 1874 E GENEVA Drive have accessible units?
No, 1874 E GENEVA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1874 E GENEVA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1874 E GENEVA Drive has units with dishwashers.

