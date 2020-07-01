1874 E GENEVA Drive

Amenities
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY! GREAT LOCATION IN TEMPE NEAR SOUTHERN/MCCLINTOCK. BIG POOL! BEAUTIFUL and HIGHLY upgraded 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Tempe home! Stunning floors *AMAZING kitchen with BRAND NEW STAINLESS STEEL appliances, quartz counters, upgraded cabinets, entertainment bar, Family Room + Living Room + Dining area - so many options with this HUGE OPEN layout! Master bedroom with custom tile shower. 2nd hall bathroom features a tub/shower. BIG laundry BONUS room with WASHER/DRYER * Storage shed included. $2600 Rent (plus monthly 2% Tempe Tax). Rent includes pool man and bi-monthly landscaper. $40 application fee per adult. $2500 security deposit for qualified tenant $500 refundable pet deposit with owner approval + $25 monthly pet rent. $500 refundable cleaning deposit. Lease to end 12.1.2020