1874 E GENEVA Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY! GREAT LOCATION IN TEMPE NEAR SOUTHERN/MCCLINTOCK. BIG POOL! BEAUTIFUL and HIGHLY upgraded 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Tempe home! Stunning floors *AMAZING kitchen with BRAND NEW STAINLESS STEEL appliances, quartz counters, upgraded cabinets, entertainment bar, Family Room + Living Room + Dining area - so many options with this HUGE OPEN layout! Master bedroom with custom tile shower. 2nd hall bathroom features a tub/shower. BIG laundry BONUS room with WASHER/DRYER * Storage shed included. $2600 Rent (plus monthly 2% Tempe Tax). Rent includes pool man and bi-monthly landscaper. $40 application fee per adult. $2500 security deposit for qualified tenant $500 refundable pet deposit with owner approval + $25 monthly pet rent. $500 refundable cleaning deposit. Lease to end 12.1.2020