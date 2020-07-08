1871 E. Cornell

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8148e25084 ---- Lovely 3 Bedroom home with a 2-car garage. Bedrooms are spacious, new carpet in bedrooms; tile flooring in all common areas. Living room offers a fireplace!! Open eat in kitchen has great views over looking the swimming pool for your enjoyment. Freshly painted with all new window treatments through out!! Backyard is low maintenance and pool is fenced. Centrally located; nearby US60 and Loop101, shopping and bus transit nearby. Move In Cost: $1800 Rent, plus tax (Includes Pool Service) $1800 Security Deposit $150 Admin. Fee $45 Application fee, per adult *Renter\'s Insurance required *Pets may be considered with landlord approval *Pool service included in rent