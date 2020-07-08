All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 1871 E. Cornell.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
1871 E. Cornell
Last updated September 4 2019 at 4:25 PM

1871 E. Cornell

1871 East Cornell Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1871 East Cornell Drive, Tempe, AZ 85283
Optimist Park Northwest

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8148e25084 ---- Lovely 3 Bedroom home with a 2-car garage. Bedrooms are spacious, new carpet in bedrooms; tile flooring in all common areas. Living room offers a fireplace!! Open eat in kitchen has great views over looking the swimming pool for your enjoyment. Freshly painted with all new window treatments through out!! Backyard is low maintenance and pool is fenced. Centrally located; nearby US60 and Loop101, shopping and bus transit nearby. Move In Cost: $1800 Rent, plus tax (Includes Pool Service) $1800 Security Deposit $150 Admin. Fee $45 Application fee, per adult *Renter\'s Insurance required *Pets may be considered with landlord approval *Pool service included in rent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1871 E. Cornell have any available units?
1871 E. Cornell doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1871 E. Cornell have?
Some of 1871 E. Cornell's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1871 E. Cornell currently offering any rent specials?
1871 E. Cornell is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1871 E. Cornell pet-friendly?
Yes, 1871 E. Cornell is pet friendly.
Does 1871 E. Cornell offer parking?
Yes, 1871 E. Cornell offers parking.
Does 1871 E. Cornell have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1871 E. Cornell does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1871 E. Cornell have a pool?
Yes, 1871 E. Cornell has a pool.
Does 1871 E. Cornell have accessible units?
No, 1871 E. Cornell does not have accessible units.
Does 1871 E. Cornell have units with dishwashers?
No, 1871 E. Cornell does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1221 Broadway
1221 E Broadway Rd
Tempe, AZ 85282
Tempo at McClintock Station
1831 E Apache Blvd
Tempe, AZ 85281
Residences on Farmer
615 S Farmer Ave
Tempe, AZ 85281
Salt
260 E Rio Salado Pkwy
Tempe, AZ 85281
Vela
555 N. College Ave
Tempe, AZ 85281
Villatree Apartments
1750 S Price Rd
Tempe, AZ 85281
San Marbeya by Mark-Taylor
1720 E Broadway Rd
Tempe, AZ 85282
Dolce Villagio
1001 West 2nd Street
Tempe, AZ 85281

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Apartments with Pool
Tempe Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiverside
SunsetHoldeman
North Tempe Indian BendHughes Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College