Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Well maintained home with a great South Tempe location, in a lake community. Single level, open great room floor plan, spacious kitchen with lots of cabinets, counter space and a nice size breakfast room. Washer, dryer, refrig included. Walk to lake, park and playground across the street. Easy access to freeways, close to stores and restaurants. 1 small pet allowed, 25 lbs or less, with owner's approval.