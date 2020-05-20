All apartments in Tempe
Last updated May 13 2019 at 1:28 PM

1641 Palmcroft

1641 E Palmcroft Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1641 E Palmcroft Dr, Tempe, AZ 85282
Meyer Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
carport
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
carport
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c68b81d049 ---- .Single level home w tile floor entry .Dining room w tile floor, Living room w tile floor .Family room w ceiling fan and tile floor .Kitchen w tile floor, range/oven, dishwasher, disposal, refrigerator and pantry closet .Laundry hook-ups outside in storage room .Master bath has separate shower and tile floor .Desert front yard Grass rear yard w slab patio and storage shed .1 car carport and uncovered slab parking. *1 small dog allowed for an additional $30 per month. Sorry, no cats are permitted. This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs. Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property.$100 non-refundable administration fee due at time of deposit. An additional 4% monthly administration fee is added to all rental payments. On-time rental payments are required to be made through on-line payment center to avoid payment processing fee of $15. *Applications submitted before the scheduled viewing date are not reviewed or processed. Please schedule a viewing date and time according to the available viewing calendar. Once you have viewed the inside of the property please submit the application for anyone 18 years and older who will be living at the property. We process the applications in the order we received them completed. Thank you. *Security Deposits: ? $995 Refundable ? $300 Non-refundable redecorating fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1641 Palmcroft have any available units?
1641 Palmcroft doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1641 Palmcroft have?
Some of 1641 Palmcroft's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1641 Palmcroft currently offering any rent specials?
1641 Palmcroft is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1641 Palmcroft pet-friendly?
Yes, 1641 Palmcroft is pet friendly.
Does 1641 Palmcroft offer parking?
Yes, 1641 Palmcroft offers parking.
Does 1641 Palmcroft have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1641 Palmcroft does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1641 Palmcroft have a pool?
No, 1641 Palmcroft does not have a pool.
Does 1641 Palmcroft have accessible units?
No, 1641 Palmcroft does not have accessible units.
Does 1641 Palmcroft have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1641 Palmcroft has units with dishwashers.

