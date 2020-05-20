1641 Palmcroft

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 carport parking dogs allowed pet friendly

.Single level home w tile floor entry .Dining room w tile floor, Living room w tile floor .Family room w ceiling fan and tile floor .Kitchen w tile floor, range/oven, dishwasher, disposal, refrigerator and pantry closet .Laundry hook-ups outside in storage room .Master bath has separate shower and tile floor .Desert front yard Grass rear yard w slab patio and storage shed .1 car carport and uncovered slab parking. *1 small dog allowed for an additional $30 per month. Sorry, no cats are permitted. This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs. Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property.$100 non-refundable administration fee due at time of deposit. An additional 4% monthly administration fee is added to all rental payments. On-time rental payments are required to be made through on-line payment center to avoid payment processing fee of $15. *Security Deposits: ? $995 Refundable ? $300 Non-refundable redecorating fee