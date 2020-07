Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry microwave stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access online portal cats allowed car charging carport fire pit hot tub pool table shuffle board

We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Camden Tempe is all about location, and a world of convenience awaits you at our community. Choose from a variety of highly spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans. Resident features include Chef-Inspired kitchens with modern cabinets, Quartz countertops with tile backsplash, Stainless steel appliances, Designer pendant and track lighting, Wood plank flooring and full-size washer and dryers. Our pet-friendly community has no weight limit. Sparkling heated pool with expansive entertainment, lounging and grilling area, Fitness zone and workout studio, Dog Park and Social Lounge. Camden Tempe residents are moments away from popular shopping and dining locations at Tempe Marketplace, Scottsdale Fashion Center, Casino Arizona, Talking Stick Resort, Tempe Town Lake, and Mill Ave. Please note that all floor plan ...