Tempe, AZ
1622 E LA JOLLA Drive
Last updated August 30 2019 at 2:55 AM

1622 E LA JOLLA Drive

1622 East La Jolla Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1622 East La Jolla Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
Beautifully remodeled home with a split floor plan. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Gated courtyard at the entrance. 2 car garage and private pool. North/south exposure. The remodeled kitchen has solid wood cabinets, granite counter tops, back splash, stainless appliances and recessed lighting. Wood burning fireplace in formal living room. Master suite has a large custom walk in shower. Double pane windows, all new interior and exterior doors. Slate tile and carpet flooring. Newer carpet in bedrooms and living room. Newer roof. Great location. This home is offered furnished, but this could be negotiable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1622 E LA JOLLA Drive have any available units?
1622 E LA JOLLA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1622 E LA JOLLA Drive have?
Some of 1622 E LA JOLLA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1622 E LA JOLLA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1622 E LA JOLLA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1622 E LA JOLLA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1622 E LA JOLLA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1622 E LA JOLLA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1622 E LA JOLLA Drive offers parking.
Does 1622 E LA JOLLA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1622 E LA JOLLA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1622 E LA JOLLA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1622 E LA JOLLA Drive has a pool.
Does 1622 E LA JOLLA Drive have accessible units?
No, 1622 E LA JOLLA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1622 E LA JOLLA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1622 E LA JOLLA Drive has units with dishwashers.
