1622 E LA JOLLA Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage

Beautifully remodeled home with a split floor plan. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Gated courtyard at the entrance. 2 car garage and private pool. North/south exposure. The remodeled kitchen has solid wood cabinets, granite counter tops, back splash, stainless appliances and recessed lighting. Wood burning fireplace in formal living room. Master suite has a large custom walk in shower. Double pane windows, all new interior and exterior doors. Slate tile and carpet flooring. Newer carpet in bedrooms and living room. Newer roof. Great location. This home is offered furnished, but this could be negotiable.