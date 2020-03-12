1610 W Village Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool pet friendly

This gorgeous Tempe Town Home is totally renovated, with fresh paint throughout, located in the highly sought-after Tempe Villages Community. This town home features 1,152 sq. ft, two story, with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. This home has been updated with tile flooring on the first floor and carpet throughout all 3 bedrooms. The kitchen has been updated with custom made cabinets and stainless steel appliances. The home features 2 Private Patios, one in the front and one in the rear of the home. Parking is covered and 2 assigned spots come with the rental.



The Villages community is very open with large grass areas, mature trees, sports court and a community pool. Located near freeways, close to ASU, a short distance to Sky Harbor and downtown Tempe and Phoenix makes this a great find. .



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4986981)