All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 1610 W Village Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
1610 W Village Way
Last updated July 12 2019 at 11:20 AM

1610 W Village Way

1610 West Village Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1610 West Village Way, Tempe, AZ 85282

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
pet friendly
This gorgeous Tempe Town Home is totally renovated, with fresh paint throughout, located in the highly sought-after Tempe Villages Community. This town home features 1,152 sq. ft, two story, with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. This home has been updated with tile flooring on the first floor and carpet throughout all 3 bedrooms. The kitchen has been updated with custom made cabinets and stainless steel appliances. The home features 2 Private Patios, one in the front and one in the rear of the home. Parking is covered and 2 assigned spots come with the rental.

The Villages community is very open with large grass areas, mature trees, sports court and a community pool. Located near freeways, close to ASU, a short distance to Sky Harbor and downtown Tempe and Phoenix makes this a great find. .

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4986981)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1610 W Village Way have any available units?
1610 W Village Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1610 W Village Way have?
Some of 1610 W Village Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1610 W Village Way currently offering any rent specials?
1610 W Village Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1610 W Village Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1610 W Village Way is pet friendly.
Does 1610 W Village Way offer parking?
Yes, 1610 W Village Way offers parking.
Does 1610 W Village Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1610 W Village Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1610 W Village Way have a pool?
Yes, 1610 W Village Way has a pool.
Does 1610 W Village Way have accessible units?
No, 1610 W Village Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1610 W Village Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1610 W Village Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elevate at Discovery Park
1820 E Bell de Mar Dr
Tempe, AZ 85283
The Porter
1532 S Price Rd
Tempe, AZ 85281
Willowcreek
2020 E Broadway Rd
Tempe, AZ 85282
Tempo at McClintock Station
1831 E Apache Blvd
Tempe, AZ 85281
Solara at Mill Avenue
3730 S Mill Ave
Tempe, AZ 85282
CityScape at Lakeshore
4630 S Lakeshore Dr
Tempe, AZ 85282
Villas on Apache
1111 E Apache Blvd
Tempe, AZ 85281
Park View Apartments
1235 W Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Pet Friendly Places
Tempe Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiverside
SunsetHoldeman
North Tempe Indian BendHughes Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College