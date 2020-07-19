All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 1537 East Dava Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
1537 East Dava Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1537 East Dava Drive

1537 East Dava Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1537 East Dava Drive, Tempe, AZ 85283
Dava-Lakeshore

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3D TOUR! CLICK LINK BELOW!

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=uAzWePzDKbR

Great home in Tempe! Desirable Kyrene Schools!!! Large master bedroom with exterior door access. This home boasts 3 Bedrooms plus a den that could be used as 4th bedroom and 3 Baths! Large Vaulted Great Room. New garage door. RV Parking. Home has been COMPLETELY REMODELED! New cabinets, counter tops, upgraded fixtures! Easy maintenance desert front and grass in the large back yard. Large covered patio. Indoor laundry room. Formal dining w/breakfast bar. This is a must see!

Call Matthew Smith @ (480) 568-2666 or email msmith@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit is equal to 1 months rent (75% Refundable)
12-month lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$100 one time pet fee per pet which is non refundable (some breed restrictions)
$195 One time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
4% monthly rental tax and/or administration fee

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1795, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1795, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1537 East Dava Drive have any available units?
1537 East Dava Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1537 East Dava Drive have?
Some of 1537 East Dava Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1537 East Dava Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1537 East Dava Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1537 East Dava Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1537 East Dava Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1537 East Dava Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1537 East Dava Drive offers parking.
Does 1537 East Dava Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1537 East Dava Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1537 East Dava Drive have a pool?
No, 1537 East Dava Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1537 East Dava Drive have accessible units?
No, 1537 East Dava Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1537 East Dava Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1537 East Dava Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Palmilla by Mark-Taylor
750 W Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
HARPER
4690 S Lakeshore Dr
Tempe, AZ 85282
Aria on Mill
2430 S Mill Ave
Tempe, AZ 85282
Granada Lakes
5701 S Rural Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
Hayden Lane
1876 E Hayden Ln
Tempe, AZ 85281
Allure at Tempe
1155 W Grove Pkwy
Tempe, AZ 85283
The Regency
1100 East Lemon Street
Tempe, AZ 85281
Tides on Lemon
1224 East Lemon Street
Tempe, AZ 85281

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Apartments with Pools
Tempe Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiversideSunset
AlegreHoldemanNorth Tempe College
University HeightsNorth Tempe Indian Bend

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College