Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool volleyball court fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage volleyball court

You are home! Your client couldn't ask for a better location. Minutes to airport, ASU, walking trails, Loop 101 and Old Town, shops and parks! Cute 2 bedroom plus 2 bath patio home. Cozy great room with defined eating area. Inside laundry area. All appliances. 2 car garage. Patio. The complex offers, volleyball and pool. The community is gated. New tenant to verify all schools and measurements.