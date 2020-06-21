15 E REDONDO Drive

VERY POPULAR NEIGHBORHOOD!! Walk/bike/bus to ASU/Gammage in 5 mins! Great single level home in quiet community yet close to all the excitement in downtown Tempe! Private courtyard entrance; cozy fireplace in family room; kitchen includes bar area. Vaulted ceilings for that ''big feel''. Neutral colors; low care & very private yard! Clean & very well maintained! Large 2 car garage plus additional guest & RV parking available.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
