15 E REDONDO Drive

Amenities

dishwasher garage fireplace courtyard microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

VERY POPULAR NEIGHBORHOOD!! Walk/bike/bus to ASU/Gammage in 5 mins! Great single level home in quiet community yet close to all the excitement in downtown Tempe! Private courtyard entrance; cozy fireplace in family room; kitchen includes bar area. Vaulted ceilings for that ''big feel''. Neutral colors; low care & very private yard! Clean & very well maintained! Large 2 car garage plus additional guest & RV parking available.