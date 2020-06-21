All apartments in Tempe
15 E REDONDO Drive
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:39 AM

15 E REDONDO Drive

15 East Redondo Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15 East Redondo Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
courtyard
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
VERY POPULAR NEIGHBORHOOD!! Walk/bike/bus to ASU/Gammage in 5 mins! Great single level home in quiet community yet close to all the excitement in downtown Tempe! Private courtyard entrance; cozy fireplace in family room; kitchen includes bar area. Vaulted ceilings for that ''big feel''. Neutral colors; low care & very private yard! Clean & very well maintained! Large 2 car garage plus additional guest & RV parking available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 E REDONDO Drive have any available units?
15 E REDONDO Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 15 E REDONDO Drive have?
Some of 15 E REDONDO Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 E REDONDO Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15 E REDONDO Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 E REDONDO Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15 E REDONDO Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 15 E REDONDO Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15 E REDONDO Drive does offer parking.
Does 15 E REDONDO Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 E REDONDO Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 E REDONDO Drive have a pool?
No, 15 E REDONDO Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15 E REDONDO Drive have accessible units?
No, 15 E REDONDO Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15 E REDONDO Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15 E REDONDO Drive has units with dishwashers.
