All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 1445 E. Broadway #206.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
1445 E. Broadway #206
Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM

1445 E. Broadway #206

1445 East Broadway Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1445 East Broadway Road, Tempe, AZ 85282
Meyer Park

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
COMING SOON - 2 Bedroom Townhome near ASU - Perfect location close to ASU, light rail and easy access to freeways.

This 2 story townhome offers a spacious living room, dining room, full kitchen with all appliances, 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. All appliances plus water, sewer and trash are included.
Show by appointment only, call to schedule a tour.

ALL OCCUPANTS OVER 18 MUST SUBMIT A RENTAL APPLICATION

DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANTS - SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY

TOTAL MOVE IN COSTS
First month rent including tax $1,343.76
Non-refundable application fee $50.00 per adult
One time non-refundable admin fee at move in $101.80
Non-refundable cleaning fee - $285.00
Refundable Security deposit depending on credit- $1,300.00 - 1,950.00
Cats subject to a FIDO score of 2-5 at https://evolutionrealestate.petscreening.com/
1 - not approved
2- $400 additional deposit and $25/month pet rent
3 - $300 additional deposit and $20/month pet rent
4 - $200 additional deposit and $15/month pet rent
5 - $100 additional deposit and $10/month pet rent

RENTAL QUALIFICATIONS
Minimum 630 credit score
3 times the rent verifiable income
No evictions or rent related judgements

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4347139)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1445 E. Broadway #206 have any available units?
1445 E. Broadway #206 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1445 E. Broadway #206 have?
Some of 1445 E. Broadway #206's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1445 E. Broadway #206 currently offering any rent specials?
1445 E. Broadway #206 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1445 E. Broadway #206 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1445 E. Broadway #206 is pet friendly.
Does 1445 E. Broadway #206 offer parking?
Yes, 1445 E. Broadway #206 offers parking.
Does 1445 E. Broadway #206 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1445 E. Broadway #206 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1445 E. Broadway #206 have a pool?
Yes, 1445 E. Broadway #206 has a pool.
Does 1445 E. Broadway #206 have accessible units?
No, 1445 E. Broadway #206 does not have accessible units.
Does 1445 E. Broadway #206 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1445 E. Broadway #206 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1221 Broadway
1221 E Broadway Rd
Tempe, AZ 85282
Residences on Farmer
615 S Farmer Ave
Tempe, AZ 85281
Solara at Mill Avenue
3730 S Mill Ave
Tempe, AZ 85282
Hidden Glen
818 W 3rd St
Tempe, AZ 85281
CityScape at Lakeshore
4630 S Lakeshore Dr
Tempe, AZ 85282
Riverside
625 W 1st St
Tempe, AZ 85281
Broadstone Grand
1003 West Washington Street
Tempe, AZ 85281
The Enclave
3255 S Dorsey Ln
Tempe, AZ 85282

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Apartments with Pool
Tempe Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiverside
SunsetHoldeman
North Tempe Indian BendHughes Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College