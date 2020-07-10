1445 E. Broadway #206

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

COMING SOON - 2 Bedroom Townhome near ASU - Perfect location close to ASU, light rail and easy access to freeways.



This 2 story townhome offers a spacious living room, dining room, full kitchen with all appliances, 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. All appliances plus water, sewer and trash are included.

Show by appointment only, call to schedule a tour.



ALL OCCUPANTS OVER 18 MUST SUBMIT A RENTAL APPLICATION



DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANTS - SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY



TOTAL MOVE IN COSTS

First month rent including tax $1,343.76

Non-refundable application fee $50.00 per adult

One time non-refundable admin fee at move in $101.80

Non-refundable cleaning fee - $285.00

Refundable Security deposit depending on credit- $1,300.00 - 1,950.00

Cats subject to a FIDO score of 2-5 at https://evolutionrealestate.petscreening.com/

1 - not approved

2- $400 additional deposit and $25/month pet rent

3 - $300 additional deposit and $20/month pet rent

4 - $200 additional deposit and $15/month pet rent

5 - $100 additional deposit and $10/month pet rent



RENTAL QUALIFICATIONS

Minimum 630 credit score

3 times the rent verifiable income

No evictions or rent related judgements



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE4347139)