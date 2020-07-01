1427 E BAYVIEW Drive

Amenities

Available April 8th! Spacious Four Bedroom, Two and a Half Bathroom Lakefront Rental Opportunity in ''The Lakes'' Community of Tempe! Just Minutes from Shopping, Dining and Entertainment with Quick Access to Multiple Freeways and Beyond! Spacious Feel with Vaulted Ceilings at Entry, Living Room, Formal Dining, Family Room, Kitchen with All Appliances, Washer/Dryer Included As-Is, Three Car Garage, Private Pool, Lake Front Lot and the list goes on and on! Let this homes speak for itself and schedule a showing- $150 Tenant Set Up, 1% Monthly Admin Fee. Pets with Owner Approval- No Cats.