All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 1427 E BAYVIEW Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
1427 E BAYVIEW Drive
Last updated April 7 2020 at 12:21 AM

1427 E BAYVIEW Drive

1427 East Bayview Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1427 East Bayview Drive, Tempe, AZ 85283
The Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Available April 8th! Spacious Four Bedroom, Two and a Half Bathroom Lakefront Rental Opportunity in ''The Lakes'' Community of Tempe! Just Minutes from Shopping, Dining and Entertainment with Quick Access to Multiple Freeways and Beyond! Spacious Feel with Vaulted Ceilings at Entry, Living Room, Formal Dining, Family Room, Kitchen with All Appliances, Washer/Dryer Included As-Is, Three Car Garage, Private Pool, Lake Front Lot and the list goes on and on! Let this homes speak for itself and schedule a showing- $150 Tenant Set Up, 1% Monthly Admin Fee. Pets with Owner Approval- No Cats.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1427 E BAYVIEW Drive have any available units?
1427 E BAYVIEW Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1427 E BAYVIEW Drive have?
Some of 1427 E BAYVIEW Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1427 E BAYVIEW Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1427 E BAYVIEW Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1427 E BAYVIEW Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1427 E BAYVIEW Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1427 E BAYVIEW Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1427 E BAYVIEW Drive offers parking.
Does 1427 E BAYVIEW Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1427 E BAYVIEW Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1427 E BAYVIEW Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1427 E BAYVIEW Drive has a pool.
Does 1427 E BAYVIEW Drive have accessible units?
No, 1427 E BAYVIEW Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1427 E BAYVIEW Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1427 E BAYVIEW Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elevate at Discovery Park
1820 E Bell de Mar Dr
Tempe, AZ 85283
The Palms on Scottsdale
1535 N Scottsdale Rd
Tempe, AZ 85281
Camden Sotelo
615 E Weber Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
Highland Park
5038 S Hardy Dr
Tempe, AZ 85282
Sonesta On University
1975 E University Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
HARPER
4690 S Lakeshore Dr
Tempe, AZ 85282
Tempo at McClintock Station
1831 E Apache Blvd
Tempe, AZ 85281
Ponderosa Ranch
4839 S Darrow Dr
Tempe, AZ 85282

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Pet Friendly Places
Tempe Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiverside
SunsetHoldeman
North Tempe Indian BendHughes Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College