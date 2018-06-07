1336 W 15th St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Absolutely amazing light and bright, single-level Tempe home now available for move in! Recently fully remodeled with quartz counters, stainless steel appliances (including a gas range), new soft close cabinets, wood-like tile throughout with carpet in the bedrooms, custom tile bathrooms, dual windows and so much more! The exterior features beautiful desert landscaping for excellent curb appeal and a backyard perfect for entertaining with large grassy section, huge covered patio and new white vinyl privacy fencing. Great location in Tempe. Full size washer and dryer and landscaping service included. Come view today!



To Schedule a Self-Showing Please Visit:

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/rentvest



$50 application fee per adult. 1.8% city rental tax. 2.1% monthly admin fee. $235 initial admin-fee. Pet fees and restrictions apply.



