1336 W 15th St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1336 W 15th St

1336 West 15th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1336 West 15th Street, Tempe, AZ 85281
Holdeman

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Absolutely amazing light and bright, single-level Tempe home now available for move in! Recently fully remodeled with quartz counters, stainless steel appliances (including a gas range), new soft close cabinets, wood-like tile throughout with carpet in the bedrooms, custom tile bathrooms, dual windows and so much more! The exterior features beautiful desert landscaping for excellent curb appeal and a backyard perfect for entertaining with large grassy section, huge covered patio and new white vinyl privacy fencing. Great location in Tempe. Full size washer and dryer and landscaping service included. Come view today!

To Schedule a Self-Showing Please Visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/rentvest

$50 application fee per adult. 1.8% city rental tax. 2.1% monthly admin fee. $235 initial admin-fee. Pet fees and restrictions apply.

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1336 W 15th St have any available units?
1336 W 15th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1336 W 15th St have?
Some of 1336 W 15th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1336 W 15th St currently offering any rent specials?
1336 W 15th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1336 W 15th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1336 W 15th St is pet friendly.
Does 1336 W 15th St offer parking?
No, 1336 W 15th St does not offer parking.
Does 1336 W 15th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1336 W 15th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1336 W 15th St have a pool?
No, 1336 W 15th St does not have a pool.
Does 1336 W 15th St have accessible units?
No, 1336 W 15th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1336 W 15th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1336 W 15th St has units with dishwashers.
