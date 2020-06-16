All apartments in Tempe
Location

1320 South Judd Street, Tempe, AZ 85281
Los Prados

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1360 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Location! Location! This fully-furnished 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse is 1/4 mile from ASU and 1/2 mile from downtown Tempe! Enjoy newly-updated bathrooms with granite counter tops. Brand new stove and refrigerator makes cooking a dream and the brand new flat screen TV will be installed next week. Sleep comfortably in 3 queen-sized beds and you will love the spacious master suite with walk-in closets and a private deck. Washer and dryer in unit. The community has pools, hot tubs, tennis courts, and a basketball court. Walk to all the restaurants, bars, and shopping downtown Tempe offers.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1320 South Judd Street have any available units?
1320 South Judd Street has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1320 South Judd Street have?
Some of 1320 South Judd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1320 South Judd Street currently offering any rent specials?
1320 South Judd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1320 South Judd Street pet-friendly?
No, 1320 South Judd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1320 South Judd Street offer parking?
Yes, 1320 South Judd Street does offer parking.
Does 1320 South Judd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1320 South Judd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1320 South Judd Street have a pool?
Yes, 1320 South Judd Street has a pool.
Does 1320 South Judd Street have accessible units?
No, 1320 South Judd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1320 South Judd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1320 South Judd Street has units with dishwashers.
