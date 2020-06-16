1320 South Judd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court carport on-site laundry parking pool hot tub tennis court

Location! Location! This fully-furnished 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse is 1/4 mile from ASU and 1/2 mile from downtown Tempe! Enjoy newly-updated bathrooms with granite counter tops. Brand new stove and refrigerator makes cooking a dream and the brand new flat screen TV will be installed next week. Sleep comfortably in 3 queen-sized beds and you will love the spacious master suite with walk-in closets and a private deck. Washer and dryer in unit. The community has pools, hot tubs, tennis courts, and a basketball court. Walk to all the restaurants, bars, and shopping downtown Tempe offers.

